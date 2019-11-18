Taylor’s Forecast: Warm temperatures to start your work week

Temperatures are chilly this morning, but not the bitter below freezing that we are used to.

Clouds overhead could squeeze out a sprinkle or two this morning. Showers have tracked through north central Kansas over the past few hours. This is a fast moving system that may wet the grass, but is drying out as it tracks south.

Highs today will be comfortable and warm. Temperatures will top out in the 60s and 70s.

The warm temperatures will continue in the mid 60s through Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will drop temperatures on Thursday and Friday, but return to average this weekend.

Wet weather is expected this week. A low pressure system will produce some well needed rain on Wednesday. Showers will form on the warm side of the cold front.

Wet weather will take a pause Thursday morning but another round of light showers will track through the state on Thursday afternoon.

A sprinkle or two is possible on Friday. We will be begin to dry off as we head into the weekend.