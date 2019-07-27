Taylor’s Forecast: Warm temps and southerly winds weaken due to a cold front tomorrow

It has been a calm and quiet morning filled with beautiful sunrises and light southerly winds. As you are waking up, temperatures are in the 60s.

It is already warm out there and will continue to warm up to the 90s again today.

Tonight, the cold front will start to move in the northwest over Dundy, Hitchcock, and Cheyenne counties.

Pop up showers will continue across the state Sunday into Monday but will dissipate by the work commute on Monday morning.

This cold front will bring rain and lightning across the state. The severe risk is low right now.

Temperatures drop only slightly on Monday due to the front but then spike back up to mid to high 90s later in the week.

The rest of the week doesn’t bring a strong chance for rain, heat will be the big story as we head into next week.