Taylor’s Forecast: Warm today, but wet and active weather return for the weekend

This morning started out comfortable with temperatures above normal. The warming trend will continue through the afternoon when highs will reach the 70s and 80s. We will stay dry today but chances for rain return tomorrow. Rain is possible through the evening hours but strong to severe thunderstorms are more likely overnight Thursday into Friday. Hail and lightning will be the biggest hazards associated with these storms. There is another chance for strong storms Friday night as well. The farther south and east you live in Kansas the more likely you are to see stronger and severe storms. A Slight risk has been issued for portions of southeast Kansas and down into northern Oklahoma and far west Arkansas. The biggest hazards associated with this system include large hail, strong winds, and lightning. The chance of a tornado cannot be ruled out but remains low. On the backside of this system, snow is possible in the far northwestern portion of the state and up into Nebraska. Rain will continue through the morning hours on Saturday but will taper off by the afternoon. The rest of the weekend looks dry, but that rain chance isn’t far behind. More rain is expected on Monday.