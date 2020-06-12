Taylor’s Forecast: Warm weather and showers out west

Similar to yesterday the main story today will be the hot temperatures and chance for showers out west. Highs today will warm to the low to mid 90s for most of us. There will be a brief break between the rain that we saw this morning and more showers and storms early this evening for some of our southwestern communities. These showers could get a severe storm or two but most will only be the garden variety. Showers and storms will feed off of the heat of the day and begin to die down after sundown tonight. Saturday will be mostly dry. Then on Sunday storms are possible along the Colorado/Kansas state line. A few of them may find their way into northwestern Kansas late Sunday night and into Monday morning. The rest of the week will be warm and dry. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 90s with sunny to partly cloudy skies.