Taylor’s Forecast: Warm weather persists, clouds are on the way

It has been a calm and warm morning. Early morning temperatures are still in the 70s.

Dew points are moderate today but will slowly increase throughout the next few days. Expect humid weather this week.

For today, clouds will return in the afternoon which will trap the morning heat. This will warm up our temps to a high of 91 and even warmer in the west.

Rain chances will stay small and will also be returning today. Rain is expected in the northwest side of the state. The rest will stay dry.

The risk for severe weather will also stay small this week. There is a slight chance for rain tomorrow in the northwest and a general risk in that region as well. The hazards for the system moving through will only include rain and the small chance of lightning.

Expect hot temperatures for the rest of the week. We reach triple digits by mid week.

Hurricane Barry made landfall yesterday as a category 1 hurricane. Today it has been downgraded to a tropical storm that is tracking through Louisiana.

While the system will not directly move over Kansas, we will receive some of it’s moisture, which will raise humidity.

Several small rain chances remain throughout the week but for the most part we stay hot and dry.

-Taylor Cox