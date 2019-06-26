Taylor’s Forecast: Warm weather will be sticking around through the week

Late evening and overnight storms are gone. There's another, weaker, wave of energy pushing into Western Kansas and bringing some showers and isolated rumbles back into the area. However, severe weather isn't expected this morning.

Many of us will stay pretty dry after the sun comes up, at least until this evening. Expect a mild start to the day with a mix of clouds and sun and gusty winds at times. We'll heat right back up to around 90 with some humidity to make it feel a few degrees hotter.