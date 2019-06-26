Taylor’s Forecast: Warm weather will be sticking around through the week

Highs are in the low 90s today but it will feel even warmer. The high dew point will raise the humidity and the instability in the atmosphere so a pop up shower can’t be ruled out later tonight. Tall clouds will form in western Kansas tonight due to an unstable atmosphere. The instability coming off the mountains brings a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms in the west but will weaken as they move eastward. It stays hot and dry throughout the rest of the week and after tonight, the next rain chance will come early next week.
-Taylor