Taylor’s Forecast: Warm weekend weather, wintry start for your work week

Skies start clear this morning which means that the heat of yesterday has been allowed to escape. We are starting out chilly with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but as the sun rises, temperatures will warm quickly. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s this afternoon.

Dry weather sets up across Kansas thanks to a high pressure system out west.

The high pressure will help to keep skies sunny and temperatures warm. We will warm up to the 70s tomorrow.

It will be a great day for a Chiefs watch party on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s at kickoff.

Colder air ushers in on Monday as a wintry system tracks south into Kansas. Northwestern Kansas will begin to see snow and freezing rain late on Monday night.

This system will continue to track east throughout the day on Tuesday.

Snowfall accumulation chances are better in the north and west.

Skies will dry off on Wednesday and temperatures will warm back up on Friday.