Taylor’s Forecast: Warmer weather is on the move

The cold air is pushing off to the east and warmer weather is moving in. I hope your weekend plans include being outside because it will a beautiful, comfortable weekend. Saturday will top out in the mid to upper 70s with southerly winds keeping us warm. Winds will shift behind a cold front that will track through the state on Sunday and drop temperatures into the 50s late in the weekend.

Your work week will start off cold. Temperatures will struggle to reach above the 30s. There is a very slim chance for a wintry mix on Monday morning, but nothing that should impact your work and school commute. Cold weather will be the main story early in the week then temperatures will begin to climb to the 50s by Thursday.