Taylor’s Forecast: Warming through midweek, wet and cold weather in the forecast

Another quiet day across the sunflower state. Temperatures are just a tad warmer than yesterday with 50s for most and 60s out west.

Winds from the north and west will be light and skies mostly clear.

Temperatures continue to rise as an area of high pressure inches closer.

The warmest day looks to be Wednesday when we reach highs in the mid 60s.

We will stay dry and warm until the next system enters the state Thursday. A big cool down will arrive at the end of the work week.

Showers and cooler temperatures will be a big change to conditions late this week and early into the weekend.

We cannot rule out the potential for snow with this system and cool highs in the 30s. This system is still a little less than a week away so details will be clearer as it approaches.