Taylor’s Forecast: Warming trend continues, sprinkles expected this weekend

Clear skies this morning are allowing the heat at the surface release into the atmosphere so we are starting off chilly this morning.

Sunny skies and southerly winds will warm temperatures quickly this morning. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s today.

Many are looking forward to the next rain chance. The west and southwestern side of the state are in severe drought to abnormally dry conditions.

The dry and quiet stretch will take a pause this weekend but continue next week. Only a sprinkle should be expected behind a cold front on Saturday afternoon.

The biggest impact of the weekend weather will be a shift in the winds to northerly and an increase in cloud cover.

Clouds will clear quickly on Sunday due to a high pressure system that will push the front out of the state.

Temperatures take a slight dip on Sunday then trend warmer early into next week. The mid 60s will be comfortable and dry to start off your work week.

A chance for rain is possible on Thursday and Friday next week as temperatures dip back into the 40s and 50s.