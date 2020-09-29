Taylor’s Forecast: Warming up until late week cold front

The warmup continues today as temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly clear, but winds could be a bit breezy out west. A Fire Weather Warning has been issued for a handful of our far northwestern counties and counties in southern Nebraska until 7 tonight. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will warm to the 80s. This front will pass through late in the day Wednesday and leave behind cooler air that will cause a drop in temperatures for Thursday to the low 70s. The best chance for rain this week will be on Saturday, but even then, rain doesn’t look promising.