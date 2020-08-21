Taylor’s Forecast: Weekend warm up and drying off

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers are moving slowly in western and central Kansas. A few of these have some lightning and thunder with them. After these pass through, the rest of the day will be mostly dry and partly cloudy. Another isolated storm is possible in far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska, but the potential for severe weather will stay pretty slim. We will stay in this semi-active pattern for another day as these little waves skirt around the high pressure system out west. More rain is possible again tomorrow evening, but most of Saturday will stay dry and warm. Temperatures will warm to the 90s tomorrow and mid to upper 90s on Sunday. The humidity will slowly return as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories