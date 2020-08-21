Taylor’s Forecast: Weekend warm up and drying off

Temperatures this morning have been relatively comfortable with mostly sunny skies. Conditions will feel toasty this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s, some even reaching that 90 degree mark. We will keep warming for the weekend until we get to mid 90s, but the humidity will return as well and make it feel even more uncomfortable. We could see a storm or two out west again later today. The main activity will be in the far northwest and along the Kansas/Colorado state line. Winds will be the main hazards with the breakdown of storms. Some showers and storms could linger in the west and central counties through the day tomorrow. There is a very slim chance for rain on Saturday. Sunday looks mostly dry. Dry and sunny will be the main story as we head into next week breezy winds returning as well.