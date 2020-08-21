Taylor’s Forecast: Weekend warm up and drying off

Showers are moving slowly in western and central Kansas. A few of these have some lightning and thunder with them. After these pass through, the rest of the day will be mostly dry and partly cloudy. Another isolated storm is possible in far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska, but the potential for severe weather will stay pretty slim. We will stay in this semi-active pattern for another day as these little waves skirt around the high pressure system out west. More rain is possible again tomorrow evening, but most of Saturday will stay dry and warm. Temperatures will warm to the 90s tomorrow and mid to upper 90s on Sunday. The humidity will slowly return as well.