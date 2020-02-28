Taylor’s Forecast: Weekend warm up then rain chances remain slim

Temperatures today are very comfortable. Most of the state reached upper 40s and even some 50s before noon. Temperatures will continue to warm to the 50s and 60s this afternoon. Despite chilly winds out of the north, the clear skies are allowing the sunshine to warm us up today. Winds will take a shift overnight tonight and bring in southerly winds tomorrow.

The weekend weather will look more like spring than winter. You may want to bundle up in the morning, but you can shed those layers by the afternoon when we will be in the 60s and 70s. Expect to stay dry through the weekend, but our next system is on the way. Wet weather is expected to reach northwest Kansas overnight Sunday into Monday. This will come in the form of a wintry mix so snow and rain is possible. This system dries out as it tracks to the east, but redevelops towards the east of Kansas thanks to moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The later portion of the week will be drier and warmer.