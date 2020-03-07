Taylor’s Forecast: Winds and critical fire weather today then rain showers tomorrow

Breezy southerly winds are bringing up warm air from the south which have kept temperatures warm this morning. Wind speeds are increasing as the temperature rises through the afternoon hours. There is a Wind Advisory for the counties highlighted in tan until 7 tonight. This means that winds will be sustained 25-30mph with gusts in the 40s.

If you factor in the dry air and warm temperatures with strong winds, fire weather will be a critical factor today. A Fire Weather Warning has been issued for all the counties highlighted in pink. This means that fire could spread rapidly if one sparks up.

Highs today will warm to the 60s and 70s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be just a bit warmer out west.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s, similar to today. This will help temperatures to warm quickly tomorrow before the next system brings rain.

The first few rain showers will trickle in the afternoon hours in southern Kansas ahead of the cold front.

Through the evening hours more rain is expected in our northern counties. Overnight showers will track east. We can expect some of the greatest accumulation out east.

It will be an active week with several systems bringing many opportunities for rain. Chances stay slim, however so it won’t be a washout.