Taylor’s Forecast: Winds relax with cooler and calmer conditions tomorrow

The winds are the big headline this evening. Strong winds and long periods of dry conditions create for very dangerous fire weather. This is what we saw today as several grass fires sparked up across the state. One notable fire was right to the east of Hutch. The northerly winds carried smoke quickly to the south.

Northerly winds have now crossed through most of the state. These winds will bring cooler conditions through the overnight.

The cooler conditions will lessen the fire danger this evening. So all Fire Weather Warnings and Watches have been allowed to expire. High Wind watch however is still place until 9.

Rain is popping up on radar behind this front. I expect that a lot of this is evaporating before it reaches the ground and the radar may be picking up on scatter. While, a shower or two can’t be completely out of the picture, the moisture is not impressive enough for any significant rain.

Clouds and rain will clear out through the overnight hours. Tomorrow morning will start out more calm than today did.

Colder conditions will follow for everyone on Sunday, then slowly warming back the 70s through the work week. With the exception of tonight, expect to be mostly dry until a more impressive system next weekend.