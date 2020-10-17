Taylor’s Forecast: Windy and dry today, slim rain chances behind the cold front

Temperatures will be warmer today in the mid 70s and low 80s with strong wind.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 am to 3 pm today for our central communities. Wind speeds will be sustained about 15 to 35 mph with gusts above 40 mph. Dry air and warmer temps could flirt with critical fire weather this afternoon.

Our attention turns to a cold front that will bring cold temperatures late today and into tomorrow.

Rain is also possible behind the disturbance on Sunday morning. Rain chances remain slim due to the lack of moisture in the region. The best chances for rain is along our far northern counties and our south central communities.

Highs will dip to the 40s and 50s on Sunday and Monday. Freeze alerts have already returned. A Freeze Watch is in effect for Sunday night into Monday morning in the northwest. I would not be surprised to see this extended to the east as well.

Temperatures slowly warm as the week progresses but then crash again late in the week with another cold front.