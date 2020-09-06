Taylor’s Forecast: Windy and warm through tomorrow then cool and rainy to start the work week

Very similar to yesterday, it was hot today! Strong southerly winds and mostly sunny skies ahead of the front. Winds turned around to blow from the north behind the disturbance.

Red Flag Warnings are issued until 9 tonight so we may keep an eye on fire potential due to strong winds, dry air, and warm temperatures.

Overnight lows will drop to the 60s and 70s. Skies will be mostly starry with a cloud or two.

The front isn’t expected to bring a shower, but maybe a sprinkle or two tomorrow if it can track farther southeast to a more region with more moisuture. It looks to stall in the middle of the state, however, and stay mostly dry.

Highs tomorrow will be cooler behind the front, but still warm to the 80s. 90s are expected ahead of it.

Cold rain is likely late Monday into Tuesday from north to south. This will bring widespread rain for most and possibly even a wintry mix out west overnight Tuesday to Wednesday. Storm chances are very slim.

A big part of this system will be the cooler temperatures. The cool down will start up north on Monday, but temps really take a plunge on Tuesday and stay cold for Wednesday with highs only reaching around the 40s and 50s.

Winds are likely to be strong as well. Showers will begin to break apart on Wednesday.

A sprinkle or two may be left around by Thursday, but we will begin to see more sunshine and temperatures will slowly warm back up on Thursday and Friday.

This warm-up will bring us to the 80s for the weekend, but still far from normal for this time of the year.