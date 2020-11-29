Taylor’s Forecast: Windy today, cold later this week

Expect cooler conditions today, thanks to a cold front that has already tracked through a few of our far northwest counties. This is turning the wind around and bringing cold air our way. Ahead of the front are a few showers that have created some slick roads this morning.

Strong wind gusts are likely during the daylight hours up to 45 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in place for our southcentral counties until 6 this evening

Temperatures are above freezing so any wintry hazards are not likely. Most of the rain will wrap up early, but a sprinkle can’t be ruled out for the early afternoon hours. Skies will clear from west to east as the front comes through today and pushes all showers out this afternoon.

Highs today are in the 40s with clearing skies behind the front.

Conditions stay clear and quiet to start the work week until another system during the mid week could bring snow and rain showers. Models are not consistent on what they expect from the moisture. We will keep you updated as this system approaches.

Either way, temperatures will take a big dip especially out west where highs stay below 40 with overnight lows in the teens during the late week. This means that if we do have a significant amount of moisture, snow is likely for some and rain to the east.