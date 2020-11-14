Taylor’s Forecast: Windy today, cooler tomorrow

The winds will be a big headline this afternoon. It will stay breezy from the south until a wind shift from north to south later in the morning.

Temperatures are much warmer this afternoon for those ahead of the wind change. But don’t call it comfortable. Winds will not be kind to anything not tethered to the ground.

Gusts over 50 mph will cause dangerous outdoor burning conditions. Several fire advisories are in place due to the dry and windy weather.

A Fire Weather Warning, Fire Weather Watch, High Wind Warning, and High Wind watch is in place today.

We will also need to watch out for the potential of blowing dust up north. This could cause visibility issues. A small chance for rain lingers behind this front. I think all that will be produced is a few sprinkles. The moisture is not impressive enough for any significant rain.

The colder conditions will follow for everyone on Sunday, then slowly warming back the 70s through the work week. With the exception of tonight, expect to be mostly dry until a more impressive system this weekend.