Taylor’s Forecast: Winter system brings rain, sleet, and snow to Kansas

Cooler temperatures have set in across the state. We are waking up this morning with temperatures ranging from the teens to the 30s. Most are below freezing.

Winds are light and some showers are forming south of Wichita. This is a telling sign that more moisture is moving into Kansas.

Clouds will fill the sky and not allow much sunshine to warm us up today. Highs will warm to the 30s and 40s.

Rain and a wintry mix will begin early this afternoon along the Colorado/Kansas State line. Rain showers are more likely this afternoon since temperatures will be at their peak and above freezing.

Temperatures will cool overnight. Some, out north and west, will be starting off their weekend with snow on the ground. Rain will continue the farther south and east you are, where southerly winds keep temperatures warm.

Cold rain showers will continue overnight Friday and Saturday morning. Southerly winds will help to keep temperatures above freezing, but a northerly shift will bring colder air for those behind the system on Saturday.

Those in front of the system will continue to have southerly winds so places like Wichita and Arkansas City could see temperatures back in the 50s.

The best chance to see snow will be on Saturday night, because most will be below freezing. The system will pass through most of the state overnight Saturday and leave behind cold air.

Some flurries could last through Sunday morning but most will dry by Sunday.

Over the weekend, we are expecting mainly rain in the south and east, but snow is more likely in the north and west.

Travel plans could be impacted by snowfall. Stay weather aware if you have any travel plans through Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for snow accumulation in the northwest. This Advisory will expire Sunday evening.

This system isn’t just impacting Kansas. Snow impacts extend north of the state.

After this system passes on Sunday, the rest of the week will be dry and cold. Lows could drop into the teens for some early next week.