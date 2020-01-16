Taylor’s Forecast: Winter weather system could bring ice and slick roads

An active winter weather day is ahead of us. Snow showers are beginning to track through the southwestern side of the state. A dry layer closer to the ground is not allowing much of this snow to reach the surface. Lower levels of the atmosphere will begin to saturate and accumulation is more likely this afternoon. Trace amounts of snow are likely, however ice will be the biggest hazard that we are concerned with. The system will track to the east and reach Wichita by late evening. Snow, ice, and freezing rainfall will continue overnight, so the roads may be slick tomorrow morning. Total accumulation will be from .1 to .2 inches of freezing rain and a trace amount of snow with heavier amounts in central and northeastern Kansas. Rain is more likely in the east tomorrow since temperatures will be warmer, but most of the active weather will clear out by tomorrow night.

The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will linger through the Saturday evening when skies will clear only partly. Temperatures will drop to the 30s on Monday.