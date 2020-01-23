Taylor’s Forecast: Wintry weather is not done just yet

Lots of sunshine has helped temperatures warm above freezing today for southern and western portions of the state. We will begin to cool down as cloud cover seeps to the south and east later this afternoon. Moisture from the north will bring rain and snow through the afternoon and overnight hours. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through tonight for snow accumulation that could impact your evening commute. The roads may still be slippery tomorrow morning, however skies will be dry. Your weekend will start off right at average with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures warm into the beginning of the work week.