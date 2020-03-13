Taylor’s Forecast: Wintry weather kicks off a chilly weekend

Rain and snow has been falling across the state through the morning hours. We have gotten reports for blowing snow and reduced visibility in far northwestern Kansas. The farther south and east that you live, temperatures are warmer and therefore, will see mainly rain. The accumulation amounts range between only a trace to an inch for most of us, but the farther north and west that you live, the more likely snow could accumulate up to 3 inches. A small portion of our counties near the Kansas/Nebraska state line, could get near 6 inches. The rain and snow will continue overnight and through the morning tomorrow. We will begin to dry out mid morning tomorrow and into early afternoon.

Sunday will be the best day of the week, because it will be one of the driest days this week. Sunshine chances stay slim with a very active weather pattern that will bring a series of chances for rain and thunderstorms through the end of your work week.