Taylor’s Forecast: Wintry Wednesday, warmer weekend

Snow showers began early this morning in western Kansas. Many places including Dodge City are covered with snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for today through early tomorrow morning. Snowfall accumulations will reach 2-4 inches in far western Kansas. The farther east you live, the less likely you are to see a good amount of accumulation. This system will clear out around your morning commute tomorrow. Clouds will begin to clear, but tomorrow will stay very cold with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures will warm and the sunshine will return on Friday. This nice weather doesn’t last long, clouds filter back into the state on Saturday and another round of showers are possible on Sunday.