Taylor’s Forecast: Work week starts out quiet but ends active and rainy

This clear and quiet trend is caused by a ridge of high pressure building out west. This will allow comfortable and sunny conditions to kickoff the work week.

This gorgeous weather will continue through Tuesday and temperatures will slowly warm back up to the upper 70s and low 80s.

The next chance for rain will kickoff another unsettled pattern after Wednesday. Chances remain slim as of now. We will continue to update the late week shower and storm outlook as the system approaches.

Shower and storm chances increase on Thursday. While the timing of this system is still uncertain, we cannot take strong to severe storms off the table. This will only be the beginning of a rather active pattern.

Rain chances and warmer weather will continue through the holiday weekend.