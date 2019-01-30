Teachman's Take: Arctic Air Retreats

Arctic air has been in place across a good chunk of the country.

Temperatures here in Kansas have been the coldest in the eastern part of the state compared to the west.

Overnight, temperatures will be bitter again. Winds chills will be in the single digits, if not near 0.

This cold blast will ease up on Thursday allowing warmer winds to jump our temps back into the 40s and 50s.

We will keep warming through the weekend into the 60s and 70s!

We have a chance for drizzle Friday night and into Saturday as a warm front tracks northeast. On Sunday, we will be mainly dry-slotted with our next system. I could see a few rain showers in central and eastern Kansas with rain switching to snow briefly along the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

There is a better chance for rain and snow next Tuesday. This will usher in much colder temperatures by Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman