Teachman's Take: Cool Comfort Here While Carolinas Brace for Florence

Last week, it was damp and cloudy. This week, a complete turnaround! While clouds were stubborn to break up over the Wichita area this afternoon, we are now starting to see them thin.

Grab a sweatshirt this evening because it will cool off after sundown.

Temperatures overnight will be mainly in the 50s with a few lower 60s in extreme southwest Kansas.

Winds will start to pick up on Tuesday from the south. This will usher in warmer conditions for all of us.

Chances for rain this week are slim. There is an isolated risk for a shower or a storm in the northwest part of our viewing area this evening.

Tuesday evening, there is another chance for a shower or storm out west, but I'm honestly not impressed with these opportunities as the majority will stay dry.

Temperatures this week will warm day after day. By Wednesday, we'll be near normal in the middle 80s. Upper 80s to nearly 90 is expected by week's end.

While our weather will be fantastic, all eyes will be on the East Coast as Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas. We will fine-tune the track in the next 24-36 hours. Models are still trending for landfall anywhere from the Outer Banks of North Carolina down into northern South Carolina.

Right now, the storm has winds at 140 MPH, which is a Category 4 storm. This will make landfall as a major hurricane! If you have family or friends in this part of the country, please urge them to take safety precautions. This storm could intensity further before is makes landfall.

Once it moves inland, it will weaken. BUT, it will produce quite a bit of rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. Some places will easily get 20 inches of rainfall - if not more - before this moves out late in the weekend or early next week. We will continue to monitor this storm and provide updates on KSN.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman