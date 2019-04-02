Teachman's Take: Evening Smoke, Wednesday Storms

The air quality today has been poor across central and eastern Kansas due to the burning of the Flint Hills. Winds have been light from the northeast which has been bringing it into the Wichita Metro. And without much mixing, that air isn't getting stirred around, making breathing difficult for folks with asthma and other respiratory issues.

Overnight, the winds will become southeasterly and pick up heading into Wednesday. This will help to clear the air.

We also have a storm system that is tracking along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. This will spark an early wave of showers primarily over northern Kansas. This moves out rather quickly and then the atmosphere will become primed for new thunderstorm development by evening.

A Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms is up for southwestern Kansas. One or two thunderstorms in this part could contain hail and damaging winds. An even greater severe threat will take place in Oklahoma where the moisture is greater.

These storms will cluster together and track east Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

We'll get a break on Friday with highs returning to the 70s. More storms are in store Saturday evening through Sunday. The threat for severe weather will also need to be monitored over the weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman