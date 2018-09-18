Teachman's Take: Fall Changes Down The Road
It's been another hot, humid and windy day.
Skies will stay rain-free this evening and any cloud cover will dissipate by sunset.
The winds will also weaken a touch as the humidity drops a notch overnight.
Skies are active to our north along a stalled boundary. As this front stays to our north, we are preparing for another hot, humid and windy day on Wednesday.
This front will turn into a cold front and march in our direction by Wednesday evening. A few storms are possible in the northwestern part of our viewing area.
The front advances more by Thursday with widespread showers possible in western Kansas for the morning followed by storms -- some will be strong to severe -- by afternoon.
There is a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms over a good chunk of Kansas Thursday afternoon. These storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. While the tornado threat isn't zero, it is low.
Friday will offer up cooler temperatures, more clouds and showers. Latest model guidance wants to push the majority of this moisture out by Saturday morning. However, I could see some rain lingering along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line especially for folks in south-central Kansas.
Temps over the weekend will stay mild in the 70s and 80s. Next week, another front tracks our way and provide us with another taste of fall. I can see some highs staying in the 60s with overnight lows in parts of the state dipping into the 40s! Yes, fall officially strolls into town Saturday evening and trends indicated that it will feel like it soon.
-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman
