Teachman's Take: From sun to rain to snow this holiday weekend

Sunshine has been the dominate feature across the state today along with mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

You probably noticed the uptick in the winds today. These winds pale in comparison to the gusty nature expected for the rest of the week and over the weekend. When the winds pick up like this, you know nature has something up its' sleeve. Sure enough, we have 2 separate storm systems we are tracking.

After a mostly starry night with chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s, we will warm through the 50s and 60s on Thanksgiving.

You'll notice clouds on the increase by Thursday night. This will turn into rain showers Thursday night and into early Friday. Amounts look light. I wouldn't be surprised if initially a few snow showers try to mix in with the rain in NW Kansas, but precip with this go is expected to be mainly liquid in form for Kansas.

Bigger and colder changes arrive Saturday night and into Sunday. We are still pinpointing rain to switch to snow during this time.

Right now, the better bets for accumulation will be for areas near and north of I-70. My suspicion, based on what I have seen with the latest weather models, is that the heaviest in Kansas will fall in the northcentral and northeastern parts of the state. This is where we have the potential for several inches of snow.

Please use caution while traveling as it will be slick! Plus, the fierce winds riding this system will make matters worse for being outdoors. Any snow could reduce your visibility while battling slick roadways. We will continue to keep you updated as this stronger system approaches our neck of the woods on-air and online.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman