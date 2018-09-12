Gusty winds are our biggest issue right now here on the prairie. They have stayed the strongest in the western half of the state.

After sunset, they will back off slightly, but stay breezy. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 50s and 60s overnight. Clouds will thicken up in central and eastern Kansas.

While we will see a general drop across the board with the winds, they will pick back up on Thursday.

Highs are expected to be a touch warmer in some spots. However, cloud cover could once again play into Thursday's high for Wichita. The morning looks cloudier than the afternoon.

Sunshine will stick around through Friday and most of the weekend. There is a slight chance for a passing sprinkle or shower for Wichita. I'm not really impressed with much moisture this weekend for us.

Next week, a cold front will approach. Where it decides to park will be key because that's where the best rain chances will line-up. At this time, it looks like northern Kansas will see more rain than the southern half of the state.

As for Hurricane Florence, the outer feeder bands are starting to approach the Carolina coast. The time to prepare is coming to a close.

Conditions will deteriorate Thursday with landfall sometime tomorrow night.

Winds right now are at 120 MPH which is lower than they were earlier today. This is a Category 3 storm. We expect this to continue to be a major hurricane once it makes landfall.

Rainfall will lead to flash flooding. Expected rainfall amounts are between 15 and 30 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.

This storm will weaken once it moves over land. But, if it hugs the coast it will have a good food supply to stay intense.

Once it does move inland, it will hover across the southeast part of the country through early next week dropping an exceptional amount of rain. This is something we will continue to watch closely as millions of people will be affected by this storm.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman