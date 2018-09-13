Teachman's Take: Gusty Warmth at Home, Florence Set to Make Landfall

Once again, we started with cloudy skies across the Wichita area.

By afternoon, the sun started to break free, giving us a nice and warm day. The clouds will continue to disappear this evening as the winds lighten up.

Don't get me wrong, it will still be breezy overnight as temps fall into the 60s.

As southerly winds accelerate tomorrow, temps will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will see many more 90-degree readings out west. The winds will be gusty again.

Winds will drop over the weekend as temperatures stay just above average for this time of year. It's still summer and it will feel like it heading into next week.

While a few sprinkles or a brief shower is possible in central and eastern Kansas this weekend, our best chances for rain will wait until next week. I see chances for storms increasing next Tuesday, followed by Thursday. At the end of next week, we could be looking at highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, which will feel more like fall.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Florence is approaching the North Carolina coast and will make landfall tonight.

Winds are sustained at 100 MPH as it slowly tracks to the west/northwest at 5 MPH.

A storm surge up to 13 feet is possible.

Torrential rain will lead to a dangerous flash flooding situation. Anywhere from 15" - 30" is possible with locally higher amounts to 40" of rain.

Flooding could also extend into parts of the Ohio Valley, including West Virginia and eastern Kentucky before Florence finally gets picked up in the flow by early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman