Teachman's Take: Saturday Showers, Sunday Sunshine

Due to earlier rains today totaling anywhere from 5 to 7", flooding is a concern in Butler County and points to the east.

As for additional rain, it will stay spotty through this evening, overnight and Saturday morning. Keep the rain gear handy for Friday Football Fever!

Overnight, a few showers will continue to slide through the state.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s.

There is a lot going on this weekend from the State Fair to the Air Show! Saturday will be cloudy with light winds and mild temperatures. A few showers will drift by with pockets of drizzle in the morning.

Conditions will start to dry out through the afternoon from the west to the east. And I can see some late-day sunshine in extreme western Kansas.

Temperatures will stay below the norm.

Sunday, the sunshine returns and much drier conditions take over most of the state. By evening, there is a chance for an isolated shower or storm out west, but most places should remain dry.

A shower or a storm is still possible, isolated in nature, Monday and Tuesday out west (Wichita stays dry). Overall, next week will showcase more sunshine and warmer temperatures. By mid-week, we'll approach 90 again.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman