Weather Blog

Teachman's Take: Scattered severe storms into tonight

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 06:16 PM CDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 06:16 PM CDT

Another day, another threat of severe weather is ongoing across mostly western Kansas. A Tornado Watch has been issued out west with a new Severe T-Storm Watch for areas east of the Tornado Watch. Here's a look at what we're tracking through the rest of our Sunday. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center