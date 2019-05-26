Teachman's Take: Scattered severe storms into tonight
Another day, another threat of severe weather is ongoing across mostly western Kansas. A Tornado Watch has been issued out west with a new Severe T-Storm Watch for areas east of the Tornado Watch. Here's a look at what we're tracking through the rest of our Sunday.
