Teachman's Take: Severe thunderstorms, flash flooding possible into the start of the weekend

A stalled frontal boundary has continued to plague our weather pattern with stronger to severe thunderstorms for our Friday. This has prompted another Tornado Watch across parts of the region. All forms of severe weather are possible into tonight, including hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes. This will linger through 10 PM. Any tornado that does develop will likely be ahead of a main line of heavy rains and damaging winds that could exceed 70 mph.

Flash flooding will continue into tonight as well for many of our area communities that have been the hardest hit with tonights heavy rainfall.

This boundary will wiggle around tomorrow which will enhance our thunderstorm development yet again.

All modes of severe weather are possible Saturday afternoon and evening which will yet again bring the threat for strong winds, larger hail, and a few tornadoes.

A lot of this should lose its punch into Sunday as it forms a line with some lingering thundershowers early in the morning. But guess what, by Sunday afternoon, daytime heating and instability will help fire up more thunderstorms which could also turn severe.

Memorial Day will include a little more sunshine, but we still have that chance of thunderstorms because this pattern isn't changing. This front will keep bringing the chance for storms until a low pressure center helps kick it out to the east as we step through Monday into the day on Tuesday. This low will keep the slim chance for showers and storms into the day on Tuesday. Drier conditions look to arrive by Wednesday through the latter half of next week with peeks of sun and cooler temps. We still can't rule out though a few sprinkles as our pattern still remains active.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman