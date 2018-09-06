Teachman's Take: Showers Continue, Tracking Gordon Into The Weekend

Today has been one of the driest days of the week. Spotty showers and a few rumbles will continue to plague our state through early Saturday.

Activity this evening and through the early overnight should stay spotty. And while a heavier thundershower is possible, most rain should be fairly light.

More scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Friday. Some pockets of rain could be heavy.

I'd grab the poncho before heading out to cheer on your local high school football team tomorrow evening.

The leftovers of what was Tropical Storm Gordon will stick around through Saturday morning.

Looks like the threat for flooding will shift to our friends farther east in Arkansas and Missouri. Please keep this in mind if travel to the Lake of the Ozarks or Beaver Lake is on your list for this upcoming weekend.

Sunshine will FINALLY return by Sunday. While there is a chance for a shower or a storm early next week, at this point, I'm not impressed. Model trends show the rain doesn't hold a candle to the rain we received this week.

The rest of the work week will be sunnier and drier -- a much needed break from the soggy conditions we've had lately. The East Coast will need to monitor Hurricane Florence as is tracks closer to land.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman