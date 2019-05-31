Teachman's Take: Slightly Muggy Riverfest Start, Storms Saturday

It's been another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures have risen to the 70s and 80s across the state. The humidity has also climbed. Until sundown, there is a slight chance for a brief, pop-up shower or storm. Chances are low and I see most of us staying dry.

A cold front approaches on Saturday. This will spark numerous showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into the evening. A few of these will be strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds are our main concerns. Heavy rainfall will also accompany any of the stronger storms. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. If you have any outdoor plans, please be weather aware!

Storm chances will shift into western Kansas on Sunday. A storm or two could be strong.

Temperatures will feel like summertime with higher humidity into next week. There will also be multiple waves of storms from Monday through next Friday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman