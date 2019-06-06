Teachman's Take: Strong to severe showers are possible but dry weather is no its way Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

It has been a muggy day over southern Kansas. The frontal boundary, which is stuck across the state, has kept southerly winds around. This is bringing in the moisture and making it feel warm and sticky outside. This boundary also means the atmosphere is unstable which is leading to pop up thunderstorms.

Most of Kansas is in a Marginal Risk for thunderstorms overnight, which means a few storms that pop up tonight could be capable of high winds and hail.

If you are headed out to Riverfest, keep an umbrella close by. While storm chances are small, they could pop up this evening.

Tomorrow will bring a higher rain chance. These storms could also be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds.

Most showers will clear out by week's end. While there is another chance for rain on Sunday, next week offers up a stretch of dry and sunny days.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman