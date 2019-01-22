Teachman's Take: Strong Winds Usher in Tuesday's Wintry Changes
Temperatures today have been divided between the warmth and the chill with gusty winds.
A Wind Advisory stays in effect for south-central and southeastern Kansas through 9 PM tonight.
These winds are a sign of wintry changes set to move in on Tuesday. Blizzard Warnings are in effect from midnight through 6 PM Tuesday (in red) along with Winter Weather Advisories (in purple).
Freezing fog develops in the northwestern part of the state first and then drizzle will form in northern, central and eastern Kansas overnight. There could also be some patchy drizzle in southwest Kansas.
The main part of the storm arrives during the day on Tuesday, changing the drizzle to freezing drizzle and then snow in northern Kansas. Temperatures will stay elevated just enough in the Wichita area for the morning with drizzle likely. Temperatures drop drastically by the lunch hour.
We'll be in the upper 30s in the morning followed by the 20s for the afternoon drive home from work.
Snowfall accumulation will favor mostly areas up north, especially northwestern Kansas.
We'll get back up on Wednesday with rebounding temperatures to the 40s, only to drop again by Thursday. Wednesday night and into Thursday, another quick moving system could drop some light rain/snow for some of us.
The weekend looks quiet and milder in the 40s and 50s. Skies look to stay partly cloudy into next week.
-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman
