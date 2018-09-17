Teachman's Take: Summer's Still In Control...For Now!

It's still summer and boy does it feel like it! Today was hot, humid and windy. Highs warmed into the 90s with heat indices pushing the century mark.

While we will receive some relief overnight, it will stay muggy.

Tuesday has much more of the same served up when it comes to the heat and humidity.

Winds will be just as gusty.

A front early this week will hover just to our north. It will work south by week's end. This will give us a few chances for rain with a cool down by the weekend.

Storms will move into western Kansas late Wednesday. The front will hang out in our neck of the woods Thursday and Friday, providing us with showers and thunderstorms.

Right now, it looks like rain will depart early Saturday which will be perfect timing for the Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff. Highs over the weekend will be in the 70s and lower 80s. Some may say this is still too hot for chili, but it's always a great time to be had in Wichita!

We are a little more than a month into the new school year and this evening I want to send a special shout-out to Ms. Gerber's first grade class at Trinity Academy.

The students here have been learning a lot about weather the past few weeks. Today we discussed tornadoes, hail, flooding and winter weather. And of course, Hurricane Florence was a big topic of discussion.

What a great group - thank you for having me out to speak today!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman