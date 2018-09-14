Teachman's Take: Summer Stays Put This Weekend

Summer won't let go of our region just yet as temperatures above the norm are expected over the weekend and into much of next week.

This evening, the winds will weaken slightly after sundown.

Skies will stay mostly clear with temperatures feeling comfortable overnight.

More heat with a little wind will guide you through Saturday. As clouds increase, a spotty sprinkle or shower is possible in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday, there is another chance for a sprinkle or a shower as we see more clouds than sunshine.

Next week, while it looked like a front would approach the state Tuesday, it will lock up just to our north and finally work this way by Thursday. This will give us a widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Not to mention, highs will fall into the 70s and 80s!

As for Florence, it has been downgraded this afternoon to a tropical storm.

This doesn't mean the hazards end. Flash flooding and river flooding will continue to be major issues over the weekend due to the storm's slow movement.

Some spots have already seen 16" of rain and another 5" to 15" of rain are possible before this storm weakens further and gets swept up in the flow to the Ohio Valley early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman