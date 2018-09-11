Teachman's Take: Sunny and Comfy Weather Continues, Hurricane Florence Approaches

While the winds today have been strong, we honestly can't complain. Temperatures are starting to warm up. Today we saw more 80s and a few 90s across the board.

The clouds we gained today are already starting to fizzle.

There is a slight chance for a shower or a storm in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. The minutes are ticking by and after sundown, our chances for any rain here will drop drastically.

Overnight, we won't be as cool but it will still be mild and comfortable.

The breeze will stay up in parts of the state and start back up where they left off Wednesday. Highs will be a couple of degrees warmer, too.

Our rain chances remain slim as most of the state is under the influence of high pressure to our northeast.

Folks along the Carolina Coast continue to monitor Hurricane Florence. We saw some fluctuations in intensity today, but it's back to being a Category 4 storm with winds at 140 MPH.

It's moving faster to the west/northwest. It's tracking around a huge area of high pressure, known as the Bermuda High. This will steer where it eventually makes landfall.

It's important to note that landfall can happen anywhere within the cone. Needless to say, even without a direct hit of the eye, tropical storm force winds will be felt outward up to 175 miles!

Areas along the coast will feel the winds pick up Wednesday night. They will keep getting stronger on Thursday with landfall expected overnight and into early Friday morning. The storm surge will be life-threatening.

An unfortunate thing about this storm is that it will sit in this part of the country FOR DAYS! Flash flooding is a major concern. Rainfall accumulation from 15" to as much as 40" will be possible.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman