Teachman's Take: Sunny Today -- Wintry Tomorrow!

We received quite the gift from nature today -- SUNSHINE! This along with winds from the west/southwest enabled our temps to warm into the 30s and 40s.

We all know how Kansas operates -- and our next storm system is well on its' way. Right now, it is over the Rocky Mountains.

Clouds will thicken from the west to the east overnight. Some drizzle is possible out west. Temperatures will drop into the 20s.

As this storm tracks through, temperatures will be the warmest around the lunch hour. Temps will drop below freezing during the afternoon with gusty north/northwesterly winds.

Seeing as this storm is moving so quickly and doesn't have much moisture to work with, any amounts of rain/snow will be limited. I can see a trace to an inch for western and central Kansas. As this wave of snow approaches the central part of the state, it will encounter slightly warmer air, where a brief period of rain is possible before becoming all snow.

The window for any moisture will be confined to the morning and afternoon.

Arctic air will then spill south and temperatures going into Friday morning will be in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits, if not below zero for early morning commuters and bus riders.

The winds turn in our favor this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Could even see the 60s out west! Next week, another Arctic blast tracks south on Monday. This could squeeze out another wintry mix, leaving our temps in the 30s for Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman