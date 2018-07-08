Teachman's Take: Temperatures Slowly Climb this Week

This weekend has been ideal for July! Temps have been on-target and the humidity has been low. Sunshine has also played a big part.

And what you see is what you're going to get a lot of this week. Temperatures will gradually warm day after day above the norm.

Sunshine will dominate, but there could be a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in southeastern Kansas, outside of the KSN viewing area, Monday afternoon.

The next opportunity won't approach until Friday and even then, it looks slim for areas in northern and western Kansas. Wichita probably won't see a drop at all for the next 7 to 10 days.

Join me tonight on KSN News for a look at how much we'll warm. I hope you enjoy the evening outdoors! - Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman