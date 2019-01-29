Teachman's Take: Temperatures Take A Wild Ride This Week

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride this week! We are getting the coldest out of the way early in the week, which will please many folks.

Today, winds have been fierce from the north, helping to support a cool down. Gusts at times have easily been over 40 MPH. After sunset, these winds will ease.

It will be a bitterly cold night in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. There will be a mixture of stars and clouds with just enough moisture to produce a random flurry or two.

We will have another opportunity for a few flurries and brief snow showers in central and eastern Kansas Tuesday. This shouldn't amount to much. However, this is a sign of another -- more brutal -- push of Arctic air. Highs will be in the 40s through the afternoon with overnight lows going into Wednesday morning in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be awful at the bus stop!

Wednesday will be our coldest day of the week. Temperatures will make some huge gains later this week and into the weekend. YES -- highs in the 60s and potentially 70s are possible this weekend! There is a storm system set to cross our path late in the weekend. Right now, it looks like rain showers are expected for most with a quick changeover to snow in NW Kansas. At this time, amounts don't look like much. It is something to watch later this week as the storm's track will change.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman