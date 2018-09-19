Teachman's Take: The 90s Are Numbered -- Get Ready For Rain & Cooler Temps

Our days of hitting the 90s are numbered! A cold front is on the approach and will change things quite a bit over the next 48 hours.

This evening, expect much more of the same. Heat, wind and a touch of humidity.

After dark, a few thunderstorms are possible in the northwestern part of our viewing area.

Overnight, temperatures will be warm. It will be slightly humid as winds stay elevated.

Thursday will be a transition day for us. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible after the lunch hour.

The atmosphere will unzip from southwest Kansas to the north-central part of the state.

A few of these thunderstorms could be frisky with damaging winds and large hail, especially in the Marginal Risk highlighted in dark green.

Heavy rainfall is also likely with these storms to the tune of 1" to 2"! There could be some locally higher amounts.

As the front moves through, temperatures will drop Friday into the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s.

The rain should taper just in time for Friday Football Fever. The spot in our viewing area that will be the last to see the rain clear will be south-central Kansas.

This should all move out over the weekend and the clouds will go with this system. It looks nice for the Wagonmaster's Downtown Chili Cookoff. Temps will be in the 70s, winds will be slight and skies will trend mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

The rain we're expecting this week along with more chances next week, combined with several shots of cooler air, will bring about our fall colors.

Here is where the country stands now:

This is when different parts of the country typically see their peak colors:

Once we move past tomorrow, I don't see the 90s returning for a while. Get ready to dig out the sweatshirts and partake in a pumpkin spice latte or two!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman