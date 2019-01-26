Teachman's Take: Warmer Weekend Ahead
Temperatures are headed back into the freezer overnight with widespread lows in the 20s. We will have a mixture of stars and clouds with light winds.
Warmer winds will guide us through the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be the warmest day before our next Arctic blast on Monday.
There is a steady stream of weak systems that will travel from the northwest to the southeast over the next several days. This is why we picked up a dusting of snow in parts of Kansas today. The next "ripple" arrives on Saturday and will impact areas just to our northeast. A few sprinkles or flurries may try to move into central Kansas with a spotty area of drizzle or two out west.
Monday there will be a chance for rain and snow as the front tracks south. For days, model guidance has shown that this system won't have much moisture to work with here in Kansas. Much better opportunities across the Upper Midwest.
The bigger story will be the significantly colder air that's brought south with highs in the 20s and 30s for much of next week. Overnight lows will be bitter in the single digits.
-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman
