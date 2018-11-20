Today has been a wonderful start to the week! Temperatures have begun to thaw and what you see is what you're going to get...until Friday.

With clear skies, light winds and a dry atmosphere, overnight lows will step back into the freezer. There could be some patchy fog, especially in northwest Kansas.

Tuesday's highs will be comfortable in the 50s. I wouldn't be surprised to see some 60s out west.

Temperatures continue to climb through Friday with a cool down over the weekend.

There are a couple of systems lined up. The first arrives on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Right now, it looks like rain showers will favor central and eastern Kansas with the western part of our viewing area staying dry.

Over the weekend, a wintry system is pegged to cross the state. Weather models aren't in agreement as to the timing nor intensity of this system. If the slower resolution verifies, then we could have some snowfall accumulation in parts of the state beginning Saturday night and continuing through Sunday. Wichita could see a mix of rain first followed by snow. Now, if the faster resolution comes to fruition, then this system will blow through rather quickly, limiting any snowfall accumulations for us.

Needless to say, this will scale our temps back to the 40s for highs with lows near 30 heading into early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman