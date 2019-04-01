Teachman's Take: Warming Week, Storms by Wednesday
The work week is off to a fairly quiet start. We do have a system that is tracking to our north that will keep a chance for sprinkles and random showers for northern Kansas through the evening.
Overnight, we'll have a mix of clouds and stars. Winds will switch to the north which will allow our temperatures to drop into the 30s.
After a brief winter-like chill Tuesday morning, our winds will switch to the southeast pumping our temps mostly into the 60s.
Showers will return Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Our next storm system will track close to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Right now it looks like the greater chance for severe thunderstorms will remain to our south in Oklahoma. We will have a little juice and a slightly unstable atmosphere to work with to make an isolated stronger storm with gusty winds and hail as the primary concerns.
Any storms will depart early on Thursday as temperatures keep climbing through week's end. We'll be able to say hello to the 70s soon!
By this weekend, another strong low pressure system will track along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. It will bring us another opportunity for showers and thunderstorms late Saturday and into Sunday.
-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman
