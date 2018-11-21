Teachman's Take: Warming Winds Now, Wintry Weekend Turn

Another gorgeous day is in the books! With clear skies and lighter winds, temperatures are dropping but not free-falling like previous days.

Overnight, temperatures will range from the 20s to the 30s.

Wednesday will offer up much more of the same, plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Sunshine dominates on Thanksgiving before unsettled conditions arrive on Friday. Rain showers are possible in the morning with drier conditions by afternoon. Temperatures will be just as mild in the 50s and 60s.

Over the weekend, our weather takes a wintry turn. Saturday will be warm in the 60s followed by highs in the 30s and 40s by Sunday.

Saturday night, rain and snow will move into the state with a changeover to snow Sunday morning. Late in the afternoon, the snow will depart.

Right now, it's too early to get married to snowfall totals. But, it does look like any accumulation will favor areas along and north of I-70. Please be prepared for travel delays at the end of the holiday weekend due to this system.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman